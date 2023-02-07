Abu Dhabi, Feb 7 (PTI) Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her American partner Bethanie Mattek-Sands suffered a straight-set defeat against the pair of Kirsten Flipkens and Laura Siegemund in the first round of the Abu Dhabi Open here.

The Sania-Bethanie duo lost 3-6 4-6 to their Belgian-German opponents in the match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes Monday night to make an early exit from the tournament.

Also Read | Aaron Finch, Australia’s T20 World Cup Winning Captain, Announces Retirement from International Cricket.

Sania, a six-time Grand Slam winner, is set to retire from professional tennis after playing in the Dubai Tennis Championships beginning February 19.

Last month, Sania and Rohan Bopanna had finished runners-up in the mixed doubles in the Australian Open in Melbourne as they lost to Brazilians Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the final.

Also Read | Odisha FC 1-1 FC Goa, ISL 2022-23: Ten-Man Odisha Snatch One Point From the Gaurs.

That match was the last time Sania featured in a Grand Slam.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)