Melbourne, Jan 19 (PTI) India tennis star Sania Mirza on Wednesday announced that 2022 will be her last season since her body is "wearing down" and motivation and energy for the everyday grind is not the same anymore.

Mirza, 35, had returned to tennis after giving birth to her son in March 2019 but her progress was later thwarted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read | India U19 vs Ireland U19, ICC Under-19 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Telecast of IND U19 vs IRE U19 Match & Cricket Score Updates on TV.

Mirza made the retirement announcement after losing the Australian open women's doubles first round with partner Nadiia Kichenok.

"There's a bunch reasons for it. It's not as simple as 'okay I'm not going to play'. I do feel my recovery is taking longer, I do feel, considering my son is three years old, I'm putting him at risk by travelling so much with him, that's something I have to take into account," Mirza said at the post-match press conference.

Also Read | SA 39/1 in 10 Overs | India vs South Africa Live Score Updates 1st ODI 2022: Jasprit Bumrah Removes Janneman Malan.

"My body is wearing down. My knee was really hurting today and I'm not saying that's the reason we lost but I do think that it is taking time to recover as I'm getting older," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)