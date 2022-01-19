India U19 takes on Ireland U19 in their second game of the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022. India U19 come into the match having defeated South Africa U19 in their first game. Ireland U19, on the other hand, defeated Uganda U19 in their opening match. Meanwhile, if you are looking for IND vs IRE U19 CWC 2022 match live streaming online and TV telecast details then you have made it to the right page. Continue reading to find out IND U19 vs IRE U19 match live streaming and TV telecast details. India U19 vs South Africa U19 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup 2022: Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal Help Indian Team Register 45-Run Win in Opener.

The India U19 vs Ireland U19 cricket match takes place at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba. The IND vs IRE U19 match has a start time of 06:30 PM as per IST. The Boys in Blue will be looking to register their second back to back win in the tournament.

IND vs IRE U19 CWC 2022 Live Telecast in India

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022. It will provide live telecast of select group stage matches and it is no surprise that India vs Ireland U19 match will be available on TV. Star Sports Select 1/HD will provide live telecast of IND vs IRE U19 cricket match. ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2022 All Squads: Full Players List of Participating Teams in Under-19 CWC 22.

IND vs IRE U19 CWC 2022 Live Streaming Online in India

With Star Sports as official broadcaster, the India vs Ireland U19 live streaming online will be available on Disney+ Hotstar, Star Sports’ OTT platform in India. However, fans will have to buy subscription to enjoy the services. ICC TV will provide live streaming in some regions.

