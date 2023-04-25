Bengaluru, Apr 25 (PTI) Former Olympic and world champion in 400m Sanya Richards-Ross has been appointed the International Event Ambassador for the 15th edition of the World 10K Bengaluru to be held on May 21.

The American finished as one of the most decorated track and field athletes and remains the only woman to win the 4x400m relay at three successive Olympics.

The Jamaica-born won 14 medals across the Olympics and World Championships (indoor & outdoor) and another three golds in World Relays, apart from numerous other IAAF Diamond and Golden League medals, among others.

"I'm thrilled to be a part of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru. Road running is the fastest-growing sport in India, and I witnessed the enthusiasm first-hand in Delhi during my previous visit to this country in 2018," said Richards-Ross in a release.

"India is turning into a global running destination. Look forward to seeing the runners #ComeAlive on the exciting Boomerang-shaped course. I'll be there cheering for you at the start line."

"In sport, you have to be patient, you have to nurture it, set goals — and you have to have realistic goals. When I have gotten ahead of myself, I haven't had the same kind of success that I have had when I was slow and steady and patient in my training," she added.

Richards-Ross, who won the individual Olympic 400m gold medal in London Games, retired from competitive sports before the Rio Games in 2016 due to injuries.

She turned into a published author, entrepreneur, TV personality, public speaker, and humanitarian.

"We are thrilled to have Sanya Richards-Ross as the International Event Ambassador for the landmark 15th edition of the TCS World 10K Bengaluru," said Vivek Singh, Jt MD, Procam International.

"She showed remarkable tenacity, discipline, and commitment in bouncing back from the disappointment of Beijing, where she was a hot favourite, to win her maiden Olympic 400m individual gold four years later.

"I'm sure her presence will inspire the runners to achieve their goals."

Some of the top athletes from around the world, along with amateurs, will compete in the 10K event. Besides the flagship 10,000 metres race, the Majja Run (5.1km), Senior Citizen Run and Champions with Disability (4.2km) races will also be a part of the event.

