Brno (Czech Republic), Jun 13 (PTI) Indian golfer Saptak Talwar carded a one-over 72 to be placed tied 78th after the opening day of Raiffeisenbank Golf Challenge here.

Talwar is eight shots off the lead and has to pick up the pace if he hopes to make cut.

Talwar began his round on the back nine and had bogeys on the 13th and 17th holes.

On the front nine, he was able to recover a shot on the fourth hole to gain back some ground.

Jovan Rebula of South Africa, a nephew to four time Major winner Ernie Els, leads after the first round by one stroke.

Jackson Palmer of USA and Sebastian Garcia of Spain are placed tied second after playing a round of six-under 66.

