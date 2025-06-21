Pleneuf Val Andre (France), Jun 21 (PTI) Saptak Talwar played a second successive round of 1-under 69 to move up to tied 9th on the leaderboard at Blot Play9 on the Hotel Planner Tour here.

In his second round at Bluegreen de Pleneuf Val Andre, Talwar started the day on the back nine and made birdies on the 11th and 15th holes with bogeys on the 14th and 16th. On the front nine he managed to birdie the sixth hole.

Talwar will be hoping to convert his 36 hole position into a strong finish. Talwar was two under after this round.

The 40-year-old James Morrison found some form as he played a bogey free round of 4-under 66 to take the lead.

Having won twice on the DP World Tour the Englishman had rolled back the years and displayed some of his form from the past with birdies on the first, seventh, 11th and 15th holes.

Morrison now sits at 10-under and is three strokes clear of the field.

In second place is Matthis Besard of Belgium, who has played rounds of 66 and 67 to put himself at seven under at the end of the second day.

Day one leader Max Kennedy struggled and carded 6-over 76 to slip down to tied third in the standings.

