Adelaide (Australia), Jan 31 (PTI) Asian Games bronze medallist Vishnu Sarvanan became the first Indian sailor to qualify for successive Olympics as he made the cut for the Paris Games at the World Championships here on Wednesday.

A Subedar from the Mumbai-based Army Yachting Node, the 24-year-old secured qualification for the upcoming Paris Games by by finishing 26th out of 152 participants in ILCA-7 World Championship here. He thus becomes the first Indian sailor to make the cut for Paris 2024.

Vishnu secured the top rank among Asian countries, surpassing gold medallists from Singapore in the Asian Games and medallists from Hong Kong and Thailand in the Continental Qualifiers.

Vishnu concluded the competition with an overall score of 174. Following the standard rule, his least score of 49 in a race was subtracted, resulting in a his net score of 125.

Vishnu is the 2019 Under-21 World Championships bronze medallist.

