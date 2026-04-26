New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): If the rise of Artificial Intelligence has humans worried about their jobs, the 2026 IPL season has established a far more immediate threat: the extinction of the specialist bowler.

On a Saturday that rewrote the record books of T20 cricket, fans witnessed 986 runs across two matches, two historic successful chases, and a frantic game of "musical chairs" for the Orange Cap that saw four different leaders in a single evening.

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From KL Rahul's defiant 152* in the capital to a 15-year-old prodigy's record-shattering century in the desert, the "Super Saturday" of Saturday will be remembered as the day the bat officially broke the spirit of the ball.

At Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium, KL Rahul silenced years of "strike-rate" critics with a performance for the ages. He smashed 152 off 67 balls*, becoming the first Indian to cross the 150-run mark in an IPL innings and breaking Rishabh Pant's franchise record.

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DC opted to bat first, and after the early loss of Pathum Nissanka, KL and local lad Nitish Rana took the task of rebuilding the innings. But in the overs that followed, the duo put up a 220-run partnership, DC's highest and overall second-highest in IPL history, taking the Capitals to 264/2.

KL's innings of 152* in 67 balls (16 fours, nine sixes and a strike rate of over 226) did not just rebuild an innings; it annihilated years of criticism around his T20 game. KL fully lived by the mantra of maximising every moment of the game, becoming the first-ever Indian to hit 150 runs in an IPL inning and registering the highest men's T20 score by an Indian.

For Rahul, it was perhaps an assurance to himself that his T20 game was still in the right place and had opened the door to the Indian T20I side slightly ajar. His all-time best SR of over 187, clean strokeplay, precise technique and 'been there, done that' experience in a pressure environment could be handy for India's T20I next gen.

Rahul's century came in just 47 balls, outdoing Virender Sehwag and Quinton de Kock's 48-ball tons to be DC's fastest IPL ton and with this massive score, KL outclassed franchise icon Rishabh Pant's 128* against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2018 as DC's highest score.

With two centuries each for DC, Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), KL was basking in all the glory by himself in the IPL royalty of batters with multiple tons for multiple teams.

Ending the day with 5,579 IPL runs and six centuries, he overtook another long-haired keeper-batter, MS Dhoni, in all-time IPL run-charts, moving to 6th spot.

His century came in just 47 balls, the fastest in DC history. Alongside Nitish Rana (91), Rahul powered Delhi Capitals (DC) to a massive 264/2.

Nitish, who scored 91 in 44 balls, with 11 fours and four sixes, also completed his 3,000 IPL runs, registering two back-to-back fifties for his home franchise that would give him a sigh of relief. He gave Aussie pacer Xavier Bartlett (1/69) the worst numbers by a PBKS bowler.

However, PBKS openers Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh did not put their weapons down either, not for a second, as Arya's first ball six signalled Ponting-Iyer's army's intention to do all things impossible for the sake of that shiny, golden and massive IPL trophy that has made five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) its true weight in their years of recent decline.

However, the joy was short-lived. Despite losing bowling spearhead Lungi Ngidi to a scary head injury during the game, DC's total was hunted down by a relentless Punjab Kings (PBKS). Stretchered, hospitalised and eventually discharged, the extent of his troubles is not known, but DC could be at risk of losing their slow-ball maestro for god knows how long if there's something serious.

Led by "Sarpanch" Shreyas Iyer (71* off 36), Punjab chased down 265 with seven balls to spare, setting a new world record for the highest successful T20 chase.

Iyer's PBKS chased down the highest T20 score of all time, breaking their own record of chasing 262 against KKR two years back, where a KKR-leading Iyer was at the receiving end of PBKS's assault. On both occasions, Shashank Singh was at the non-strikers' end.

Iyer's men continued their unbeaten run and could be just a win or two away from a playoff spot freshly served on their plate.

Belief within the PBKS unit was such that Iyer had stressed to "score just one more run" than their opponents and had the belief that if KL could do it, so could they.

During the post-match presentation, KL also acknowledged how T20 had changed from a shorter version of ODI to focusing on pure brutality and maximisation, saying about the time spent with ex-India assistant coach Abhishek Nayar and the learnings from it. KL also took a great mental note of India's T20 World Cup performances in their title-winning campaign this year.

"Just said this last year as well. I spent a lot of time with Abhishek Nayar. We talked a lot about how I can improve, especially in the white ball game, also red ball game. But for now, it was about doing well in the IPL and where I was at and what I needed to do to get better and catch up with the modern demands of T20 cricket. So I am really happy to see that I could put that into work and score runs for my team and get them to what I thought was a winning total," he said.

"Obviously, just to step back a little bit and see where T20 games have gone and what the demand of T20 cricket is in today's day and age. And watching the T20 World Cup, watching some of the young guys coming in and smashing from ball one, and I have spoken about six hitting, and that is something that I had to really work on and give myself that sort of freedom to go out there and take on the bowling from maybe ball one, ball two."

"There was a time where T20 game was slightly different, where I, as an opener, could take some time and then accelerate. I had enough confidence in my ability that I could always convert those starts and make it a big knock at the end, but today demands that the first six overs are the most important thing in the power play, which is to get as many runs as you can and put the bowling under pressure. So that's something that I had to sit back and see where I was at and what I needed to do to get better. But obviously, I stuck to being true to my game, which is to play cricket shots, but also find a way to be aggressive and play proper shots," he signed off.

If the first match was mentally and physically taxing to mediapersons and statisticians, the RR vs SRH clash produced a sizeable amount of detail. At the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, the "Land of Kings" witnessed the coronation of a new prince. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the 15-year-old sensation, continued his meteoric rise.

Sooryavanshi blazed a 36-ball century, making him the youngest player to reach 1,000 T20 runs and the first uncapped player with two IPL tons. His 12 sixes propelled Rajasthan Royals (RR) to 228/6, the highest total ever recorded in Jaipur.

Much like in Delhi, the home team's century-maker ended up on the losing side. Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), fueled by Ishan Kishan (74) and Abhishek Sharma (57), completed the highest successful chase in Jaipur's history with nine balls to spare.

The Orange team opted to field first, with the return of skipper Pat Cummins bringing smiles and raising the vibrant and aggressive energy that Ishan kept alive in his absence.

Sooryavanshi, dismissed by Praful Hinge for a golden duck in their past meeting, immediately brought the pacers' stock right back to earth by smoking him for four sixes in the first over. Scores settled.

Despite Jaiswal's early dismissal, Sooryavanshi continued to torment bowlers alongside a classy-looking Dhruv Jurel (51 in 35 balls, with eight fours and a six). Sooryavanshi marched to his third IPL fifty within 15 balls or fewer, the most by a player, tonking seven sixes in the powerplay.

During Sakib's 14th over came the moment fans in attendance had waited for, a Sooryavanshi ton in just 36 balls, laced with five fours and 12 sixes. Taken out on the next ball, Sooryavanshi walked away as the:

-First uncapped player with two IPL tons.

-Fastest to 1,000 T20 runs in terms of balls (473)

-Youngest to 1,000 T20 runs

-Most sixes by an Indian in an IPL innings (12)

-The Orange Cap on his head.

A cameo from Donovan Ferreira (33 in 13 balls, with three fours and three sixes) pushed RR to 228/6 in 20 overs as Sakib, a much hyped prospect from Bihar, finally ate a six after three IPL games, in fact, six sixes to leak 62 in his four overs with Sooryavanshi's wicket.

This was the highest total ever in an IPL match at Jaipur. But not too high for the Orange Army, who marched on despite losing Travis Head (6) early. Abhishek (57 in 29 balls, with 11 fours) and Ishan Kishan (74 in 31 balls, with 11 fours and three sixes) formed a century stand while cameos from Heinrich Klaasen (29 in 18 balls, with three fours and a six) and Nitish Kumar Reddy (36 in 18 balls, with two fours and three sixes) helped SRH jet to the highest successful chase at Jaipur with nine balls and five wickets left.

The race for the tournament's leading run-scorer reached fever pitch as the cap changed hands four times in six hours: Virat Kohli started the day as the leader. KL Rahul took it following his 152*. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi claimed it during his blitz in Jaipur. Abhishek Sharma ended the night with the cap after his match-winning fifty.

The sheer dominance of the willow left even the world's best bowlers shell-shocked. SRH captain Pat Cummins summed up the grim reality for his fraternity with a touch of dark humour.

"As a bowler in T20s in 2026, it is about working on your batting."

As the dust settles on IPL 2026's most chaotic Saturday, the message to the world is clear: no total is safe, no record is permanent, and for the bowlers, there is nowhere left to hide.

How many instances of madness will this IPL 2026 keep bringing? Only time will tell. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)