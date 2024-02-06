Rajkot, Feb 6 (PTI) The Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) Stadium will be renamed after former first-class cricketer and senior administrator Niranjan Shah ahead of the third Test between India and England.

The stadium in Khandheri will be rechristened as Niranjan Shah Stadium on the eve of the third Test between India and England, starting here on February 15, a SCA media release said.

The inauguration of the new name of the stadium, 11 years after it hosted its first-ever game, will be done by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Shah, who played 12 first-class games for Saurashtra from mid 1960s to mid 1970s, has been one of the senior most cricket administrators in the country and continues to have significant influence in the SCA.

His son and former first-class cricketer Jaydev Shah, who also captained Saurashtra and played in the IPL, is the incumbent president of the local cricket governing body.

