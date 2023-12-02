Johannesburg, Dec 2 (AP) Home players took over the South African Open Championship in the third round Saturday as Jayden Schaper and Ryan van Velzen claimed a share of the lead and Dean Burmester moved into contention to win on back-to-back weeks on the European tour.

Schaper shot 5-under 67 and Van Velzen had a 70 to finish a stroke clear of compatriot Louis De Jager (70) on a stifling day in Johannesburg.

Also Read | Newcastle United vs Manchester United, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Burmester, who won the Joburg Open last week, shot 65 — the low round of the day by two strokes — and was in a six-way tie for fourth place that included overnight leader Jesper Svensson (74).

Neither the No. 445-ranked Schaper, No. 644 Van Velzen nor No. 256 De Jager have a European tour title.

Also Read | Arsenal vs Wolves, Premier League 2023-24 Live Streaming Online: How to Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

At No. 85, Thriston Lawrence of South Africa is the only player in the top 100 of the rankings and he was tied for 41st — eight shots back — after a 74.

The tournament is the second of three straight events in South Africa to open the 2024 season on the European tour. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)