Dublin, Jun 1 (PTI) Akshay Bhatia slipped down the leaderboard with two double bogeys on the moving day at the Memorial, even as World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler was at his best with a 4-under 68 that took him to the top.

Bhatia slipped with an 8-over 80 that saw him drop to T-23, down 20 places from his overnight third place.

Scheffler opened with 13 straight pars and then had four birdies in the last four holes for a 68.

He is now 8-under for three days and leads by one over Ben Griffin (65-72-72) and by two over Nick Taylor (69-68-74).

Scheffler's last was a birdie from just inside 15 feet. He took the lead as Griffin missed a 3-foot par putt on the final hole at Muirfield Village.

Scheffler is in with a chance to win for the third time in his last four tournaments and join Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners at the Memorial.

Scheffler is the only player to break par all three rounds, at 8-under 208.

Griffin, who won last week at the Charles Schwab Challenge made five birdies and five bogeys over his last 13 holes.

Scheffler was six shots behind Griffin at one point before it changed and by the end Scheffler was one ahead.

Bhatia who shot 70-69 on the first two days had a rough third day.

He had four bogeys on first, fifth, 10th and the 18th and double bogeys on the 11th and the 17th for an 80. It was his highest single round score of the season.

Jordan Spieth was also in the chase. He tied with Scheffler in second place at one point, until he failed to save par from a bunker on the 17th and drove into the water on the 18th for a closing bogey and a 72. He is five behind.

The day's best round belonged to Sepp Straka, a two-time winner on the PGA TOUR this year.

He posted a 66 and was in the group at 3-under 213 that included Spieth and Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley (68).

Patrick Cantlay and Rickie Fowler each shot 69 and joined Shane Lowry (73) at 214.

It's a long way off, and it can feel even longer with Scheffler, the one they are chasing.

