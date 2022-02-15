Queenstown, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second WODI between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.

India innings:

Sabbhineni Meghana c and b Amelia Kerr 49

Shafali Verma c Satterthwaite b Rosemary Mair 24

Yastika Bhatia c Bates b S Devine 31

Mithali Raj not out 66

Harmanpreet Kaur c Amelia Kerr b Fran Jonas 10

Richa Ghosh c Amelia Kerr b S Devine 65

Pooja Vastrakar c Amelia Kerr b Jess Kerr11

Deepti Sharma not out 1

Extras: (LB-2, W-10, NB-1) 13

Total: (for 6 wickets in 50 overs) 270

Fall of Wickets: Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-110, 3-111, 4-135, 5-243, 6-268.

Bowling: Hayley Jensen 10-0-4-0, Jess Kerr 8-0-46-1, Rosemary Mair 6-0-33-1, Fran Jones 10-0-60-1, Amelia Kerr 8-0-43-1, Sophie Devine 8-0-42-2.

New Zealand Innings:

Sophie Devinec Yastika Bhatia b Gayakwad 33

Suzie Bates st (sub)Taniya Bhatia b Deepti Sharma 16

Amelia Kerr not out 119

Amy Satterthwaite c Harmanpreet Kaur b Deepti Sharma 0

Maddy Green c Yastika Bhatia b Poonam Yadav 52

Brooke Halliday c Deepti Sharma b Harmanpreet Kaur 13

Katey Martin b Deepti Sharma 20

Hayley Jensen b Deepti Sharma 4

Jess Kerr not out 6

Extras: (LB-1, W-9) 10

Total: (For 7 wickets in 49 Overs) 273

Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-52, 3-55, 4-183, 5-200, 6-239, 7-253.

Bowling: Pooja Vastrakar 7-0-45-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-53-1, Deepti Sharma 10-1-52-4, Poonam Yadav 10-0-41-1, Simran Bahadur 3-0-18-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 9-0-63-1. PTI

