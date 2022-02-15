Queenstown, Feb 15 (PTI) Scoreboard of the second WODI between India and New Zealand here on Tuesday.
India innings:
Also Read | Indian Grandmaster Dronavalli Harika Among 15 Women Chess Players Targeted by Sexually Abusive Mails in Latvia.
Sabbhineni Meghana c and b Amelia Kerr 49
Shafali Verma c Satterthwaite b Rosemary Mair 24
Also Read | IPL 2022: Here's the Likely Playing XI of Each Team for Upcoming Season After the Two-Day Mega Auction.
Yastika Bhatia c Bates b S Devine 31
Mithali Raj not out 66
Harmanpreet Kaur c Amelia Kerr b Fran Jonas 10
Richa Ghosh c Amelia Kerr b S Devine 65
Pooja Vastrakar c Amelia Kerr b Jess Kerr11
Deepti Sharma not out 1
Extras: (LB-2, W-10, NB-1) 13
Total: (for 6 wickets in 50 overs) 270
Fall of Wickets: Fall of wickets: 1-61, 2-110, 3-111, 4-135, 5-243, 6-268.
Bowling: Hayley Jensen 10-0-4-0, Jess Kerr 8-0-46-1, Rosemary Mair 6-0-33-1, Fran Jones 10-0-60-1, Amelia Kerr 8-0-43-1, Sophie Devine 8-0-42-2.
New Zealand Innings:
Sophie Devinec Yastika Bhatia b Gayakwad 33
Suzie Bates st (sub)Taniya Bhatia b Deepti Sharma 16
Amelia Kerr not out 119
Amy Satterthwaite c Harmanpreet Kaur b Deepti Sharma 0
Maddy Green c Yastika Bhatia b Poonam Yadav 52
Brooke Halliday c Deepti Sharma b Harmanpreet Kaur 13
Katey Martin b Deepti Sharma 20
Hayley Jensen b Deepti Sharma 4
Jess Kerr not out 6
Extras: (LB-1, W-9) 10
Total: (For 7 wickets in 49 Overs) 273
Fall of wickets: 1-35, 2-52, 3-55, 4-183, 5-200, 6-239, 7-253.
Bowling: Pooja Vastrakar 7-0-45-0, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 10-0-53-1, Deepti Sharma 10-1-52-4, Poonam Yadav 10-0-41-1, Simran Bahadur 3-0-18-0, Harmanpreet Kaur 9-0-63-1. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)