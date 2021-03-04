Ahmedabad, Mar 4 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the first day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Thursday.

England 1st Innings:

Zak Crawley c Mohammed Siraj b Patel 9

Dom Sibley b Patel 2

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Mohammed Siraj

28

Joe Root lbw b Mohammed Siraj 5

Ben Stokes lbw b Washington Sundar 55

Ollie Pope not out

21

Dan Lawrence not out 15

Extras: (B-3, LB-5, NB-1) 9

Total: (For 5 wickets in 56 overs) 144

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-15, 3-30

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 9-2-23-0, Mohammed Siraj 12-2-34-2, Axar Patel 18-5-48-2, Ravichandran Ashwin 10-4-17-0, Washington Sundar 7-1-14-1.

