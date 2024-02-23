Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.
England 1st Innings:
Zak Crawley b Akash Deep 42
Ben Duckett c Jurel b Akash Deep 11
Ollie Pope lbw b Akash Deep 0
Joe Root batting 67
Jonny Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38
Ben Stokes (c) lbw b Jadeja 3
Ben Foakes batting 28
Extras: (B-1, LB-6, NB-2) 9
Total: (For 5 wickets in 61 overs) 198
Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-47, 3-57, 4-109, 5-112.
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 6-1-43-0, Akash Deep 13-0-47-3, Ravindra Jadeja 20-6-41-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-1-47-1, Kuldeep Yadav 7-2-13-0. PTI
