Ranchi, Feb 23 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Friday.

England 1st Innings:

Zak Crawley b Akash Deep 42

Ben Duckett c Jurel b Akash Deep 11

Ollie Pope lbw b Akash Deep 0

Joe Root batting 67

Jonny Bairstow lbw b Ashwin 38

Ben Stokes (c) lbw b Jadeja 3

Ben Foakes batting 28

Extras: (B-1, LB-6, NB-2) 9

Total: (For 5 wickets in 61 overs) 198

Fall of wickets: 1-47, 2-47, 3-57, 4-109, 5-112.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 6-1-43-0, Akash Deep 13-0-47-3, Ravindra Jadeja 20-6-41-1, Ravichandran Ashwin 15-1-47-1, Kuldeep Yadav 7-2-13-0. PTI

