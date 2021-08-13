London, Aug 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second Test between India and England here on Friday.
India 1st innings (overnight 276/3)
Rohit Sharma b James Anderson 83
K L Rahul c D Sibley b Robinson 129
Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b James Anderson 9
Virat Kohli c Root b Robinson 42
Ajinkya Rahane c Root b James Anderson 1
Rishabh Pant c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 37
Ravindra Jadeja c James Anderson b Mark Wood 40
Mohammed Shami c Rory Burns b Moeen 0
Ishant Sharma lbw b James Anderson 8
Jasprit Bumrah c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 0
Mohammed Siraj not out 0
Extras: (b-8, lb-5, nb-2) 15
Total: 364 all out in 126.1 overs
Fall of wickets: 126-1, 150-2, 267-3, 278-4, 282-5, 331-6, 336-7, 362-8, 364-9
Bowling: James Anderson 29-7-62-5, Ollie Robinson 33-10-73-2, Sam Curran 22-2-72-0, Mark Wood 24.1-2-91-2, Moeen Ali 18-1-53-1.
England 1st Innings:
Rory Burns batting 11
Dominic Sibley batting 11
Extras: (lb-1) 1
Total: 23 for no loss in 14 overs
Bowling: Ishant Sharma 6-2-11-0, Jasprit Bumrah 5-3-4-0, Mohammed Shami 2-0-5-0, Mohammed Siraj 1-0-2-0. PTI
