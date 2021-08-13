London, Aug 13 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the second day of the second Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st innings (overnight 276/3)

Rohit Sharma b James Anderson 83

K L Rahul c D Sibley b Robinson 129

Cheteshwar Pujara c Bairstow b James Anderson 9

Virat Kohli c Root b Robinson 42

Ajinkya Rahane c Root b James Anderson 1

Rishabh Pant c Jos Buttler b Mark Wood 37

Ravindra Jadeja c James Anderson b Mark Wood 40

Mohammed Shami c Rory Burns b Moeen 0

Ishant Sharma lbw b James Anderson 8

Jasprit Bumrah c Jos Buttler b James Anderson 0

Mohammed Siraj not out 0

Extras: (b-8, lb-5, nb-2) 15

Total: 364 all out in 126.1 overs

Fall of wickets: 126-1, 150-2, 267-3, 278-4, 282-5, 331-6, 336-7, 362-8, 364-9

Bowling: James Anderson 29-7-62-5, Ollie Robinson 33-10-73-2, Sam Curran 22-2-72-0, Mark Wood 24.1-2-91-2, Moeen Ali 18-1-53-1.

England 1st Innings:

Rory Burns batting 11

Dominic Sibley batting 11

Extras: (lb-1) 1

Total: 23 for no loss in 14 overs

Bowling: Ishant Sharma 6-2-11-0, Jasprit Bumrah 5-3-4-0, Mohammed Shami 2-0-5-0, Mohammed Siraj 1-0-2-0. PTI

