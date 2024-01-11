Mohali, Jan 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan here on Thursday.
Afghanistan Innings:
Rahmanullah Gurbaz
st Jitesh Sharma b Axar
23
Ibrahim Zadran
c Rohit b Shivam Dube
25
Azmatullah Omarzai
b Mukesh Kumar
29
Rahmat Shah
b Axar
3
Mohammad Nabi
c Rinku Singh b Mukesh Kumar
42
Najibullah Zadran
not out
19
Karim Janat
not out
9
Extras: (LB-3, W-4, NB-1)
8
Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)
158
Fall of Wickets: 50-1, 50-2, 57-3, 125-4, 130-5.
Bowler: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-28-0, Mukesh Kumar 4-033-2, Axar Patel 4-0-23-2, Washington Sundar 3-027-0, Shivam Dube 2-0-9-1, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-35-0. (MORE) PTI
