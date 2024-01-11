Mohali, Jan 11 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20I between India and Afghanistan here on Thursday.

Afghanistan Innings:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

st Jitesh Sharma b Axar

23

Ibrahim Zadran

c Rohit b Shivam Dube

25

Azmatullah Omarzai

b Mukesh Kumar

29

Rahmat Shah

b Axar

3

Mohammad Nabi

c Rinku Singh b Mukesh Kumar

42

Najibullah Zadran

not out

19

Karim Janat

not out

9

Extras: (LB-3, W-4, NB-1)

8

Total: (5 wkts, 20 Overs)

158

Fall of Wickets: 50-1, 50-2, 57-3, 125-4, 130-5.

Bowler: Arshdeep Singh 4-0-28-0, Mukesh Kumar 4-033-2, Axar Patel 4-0-23-2, Washington Sundar 3-027-0, Shivam Dube 2-0-9-1, Ravi Bishnoi 3-0-35-0. (MORE) PTI

