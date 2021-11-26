Kanpur, Nov 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.

India 1st Innings:

Also Read | Manisha Kalyan Shatters Several Records by Scoring a Goal Against Brazil During Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino 2021, Netizens Hail Indian Midfielder (Watch Goal Highlights).

Mayank Agarwal c Blundell b Jamieson 13

Shubman Gill b Jamieson 52

Also Read | IPL 2022 Mega Auctions: Rajasthan Royals Likely to Retain Sanju Samson.

Cheteshwar Pujara c Blundell b Southee 26

Ajinkya Rahane b Jamieson 35

Shreyas Iyer c Young b Southee 105

Ravindra Jadeja b Southee 50

Wriddhiman Saha c Blundell b Southee 1

Ravichandran Ashwin not out 38

Axar Patel c Blundell b Southee 3

Umesh Yadav not out 4

Extras: (B-5, LB-2, NB-4, W-1) 12

Total: (For 8 wickets in 109 overs) 339

Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-82, 3-106, 4-145, 5-266, 6-288, 7-305, 8-313

Bowling: Tim Southee 27.4-6-69-5, Kyle Jamieson 22.2-6-85-3, Ajaz Patel 28-6-90-0, William Somerville 24-2-60-0, Rachin Ravindra 7-1-28-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)