Kanpur, Nov 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the second day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand here on Friday.
India 1st Innings:
Mayank Agarwal c Blundell b Jamieson 13
Shubman Gill b Jamieson 52
Cheteshwar Pujara c Blundell b Southee 26
Ajinkya Rahane b Jamieson 35
Shreyas Iyer c Young b Southee 105
Ravindra Jadeja b Southee 50
Wriddhiman Saha c Blundell b Southee 1
Ravichandran Ashwin not out 38
Axar Patel c Blundell b Southee 3
Umesh Yadav not out 4
Extras: (B-5, LB-2, NB-4, W-1) 12
Total: (For 8 wickets in 109 overs) 339
Fall of wickets: 1-21, 2-82, 3-106, 4-145, 5-266, 6-288, 7-305, 8-313
Bowling: Tim Southee 27.4-6-69-5, Kyle Jamieson 22.2-6-85-3, Ajaz Patel 28-6-90-0, William Somerville 24-2-60-0, Rachin Ravindra 7-1-28-0.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)