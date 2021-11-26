Manisha Kalyan had become the lone goal-scorer for India against Brazil in the

as the Women in Blue lost the game 6-1. The Indian women's football faced the mighty opponent Brazil who currently ranked on number 7 of the FIFA Rankings at the Arena Amazonia in Manaus. Despite the fact that India lost the game, Manisha Kalyan was hailed by fans on social media and the video of the goal was also shared by the netizens.

Manisha Kalyan also shattered many records during the game. The goal from the Indian team came in the seven minutes of the match after the home team netted a goal in the first minute of the match. This strike by Kalyan obviously changed the scoreboard to 1-1. The goal was assisted by Pyari as she soared up to the left and entered the box. First, check out the records of the Indian midfielder.

First-ever Indian to score in Asian club level.

First-ever Indian to score against a Brazil Senior Team.

First-ever Indian to score against a Top 10 team

Check out the video of the goal and also the reactions:

HISTORIC ! Here is India's goal against Brazil, scored by Manisha Kalyan. #IndianFootball #HerGameToo pic.twitter.com/VKWvDP6s84 — Voice of Indian Football (@VoiceofIndianF1) November 26, 2021

Another one:

Here's that moment Manisha Kalyan is unlikely to forget -- when she scored to level 🇮🇳 against the 🇧🇷 women's football team! pic.twitter.com/D6JRY0Xm5z — jonathan selvaraj (@jon_selvaraj) November 26, 2021

Unlikely to be forgotten

Last one

Manisha Kalyan is having some game. The confidence she's going to take out of this... brilliance. — Anirudh (@AnirudhMenon89) November 26, 2021

India will next face Chile on November 29, 2021, and then Venezuela on December 2, 2021. It would be interesting to see how the remaining fixtures turn out to be for the team.

