Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday.
India 1st innings 416 all out
England (overnight 82/5)
Alex Lees b Bumrah 6
Zak Crawley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 9
Ollie Pope c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 10
Joe Root c Pant b Siraj 31
Jonny Bairstow batting 91
Jack Leach c Pant b Shami 0
Ben Stokes c Bumrah b Thakur 25
Sam Billings batting 7
Extras: (b-8, lb-4, nb-9) 21
Total: 200/6 in 45.3 overs
Fall of wickets: 16-1, 27-2, 44-3, 78-4, 83-5, 149-6
Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-1-55-3, Mohammed Shami 18-4-63-1, Mohammed Siraj 8-2-42-1, Shardul Thakur 4.3-0-28-1. PTI
