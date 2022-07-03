Birmingham, Jul 3 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the fifth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

India 1st innings 416 all out

England (overnight 82/5)

Alex Lees b Bumrah 6

Zak Crawley c Shubman Gill b Bumrah 9

Ollie Pope c Shreyas Iyer b Bumrah 10

Joe Root c Pant b Siraj 31

Jonny Bairstow batting 91

Jack Leach c Pant b Shami 0

Ben Stokes c Bumrah b Thakur 25

Sam Billings batting 7

Extras: (b-8, lb-4, nb-9) 21

Total: 200/6 in 45.3 overs

Fall of wickets: 16-1, 27-2, 44-3, 78-4, 83-5, 149-6

Bowling: Jasprit Bumrah 15-1-55-3, Mohammed Shami 18-4-63-1, Mohammed Siraj 8-2-42-1, Shardul Thakur 4.3-0-28-1. PTI

