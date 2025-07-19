London, Jul 19 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard of India and England second women's ODI at Lord's here on Saturday.

India Women:

Pratika Rawal b Arlott 3

Smriti Mandhana c Charlie Dean b Smith 42

Harleen Deol c&b Ecclestone 16

Harmanpreet Kaur b Ecclestone 7

Jemimah Rodrigues c&b Dean 3

Richa Ghosh lbw b Ecclestone 2

Deepti Sharma not out 30

Arundhati Reddy lbw b Smith 14

Sneh Rana b Arlott 6

Kranti Goud not out 4

Extras: (LB-2, W-14) 16

Total: (For Eight Wickets In 29 Overs) 143

Fall of Wickets: 1-6, 2-46, 3-57, 4-69, 5-72, 6-98, 7-124, 8-135

Bowling: Lauren Bell 6-0-29-0, Em Arlott 6-1-26-2, Charlie Dean 6-0-31-1, Sophie Ecclestone 6-0-27-3, Linsey Smith 5-0-28-2. (MORE) PTI

