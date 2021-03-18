Ahmedabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth T20 International between India and England here on Thursday.
India:
Rohit Sharma c and b Jofra Archer 12
KL Rahul c Jofra Archer b Stokes 14
Suryakumar Yadav c Malan b Sam Curran 57
Virat Kohli st Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid 1
Rishabh Pant b Jofra Archer 30
Shreyas Iyer c Malan b Jofra Archer 37
Hardik Pandya c Stokes b Mark Wood 11
Shardul Thakur not out 10
Washington Sunda rc Adil Rashid b Jofra Archer 4
Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0
Extras: (lb-5, w-4) 9
Total: 185/8 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 21-1, 63-2, 70-3, 110-4, 144-5, 170-6, 174-7, 179-8
Bowling: Adil Rashid 4-1-39-1, Jofra Archer 4-0-33-4, Mark Wood 4-1-25-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-41-0, Ben Stokes 3-0-26-1, Sam Curran 1-0-16-1.
