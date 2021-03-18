Ahmedabad, Mar 18 (PTI) Scoreboard of the fourth T20 International between India and England here on Thursday.

India:

Rohit Sharma c and b Jofra Archer 12

KL Rahul c Jofra Archer b Stokes 14

Suryakumar Yadav c Malan b Sam Curran 57

Virat Kohli st Jos Buttler b Adil Rashid 1

Rishabh Pant b Jofra Archer 30

Shreyas Iyer c Malan b Jofra Archer 37

Hardik Pandya c Stokes b Mark Wood 11

Shardul Thakur not out 10

Washington Sunda rc Adil Rashid b Jofra Archer 4

Bhuvneshwar Kumar not out 0

Extras: (lb-5, w-4) 9

Total: 185/8 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 21-1, 63-2, 70-3, 110-4, 144-5, 170-6, 174-7, 179-8

Bowling: Adil Rashid 4-1-39-1, Jofra Archer 4-0-33-4, Mark Wood 4-1-25-1, Chris Jordan 4-0-41-0, Ben Stokes 3-0-26-1, Sam Curran 1-0-16-1.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)