Port of Spain, Jul 24 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the fourth day of the second Test between India and West Indies here on Sunday.

India 1st Innings: 438 all out

West Indies 1st Innings:

Kraigg Brathwaite b Ashwin 75

Tagenarine Chanderpaul c Ashwin b Jadeja 33

Kirk McKenzie c Ishan Kishan b Mukesh Kumar 32

Jermaine Blackwood c Rahane b Jadeja 20

Alick Athanaze lbw b Mukesh Kumar 37

Joshua Da Silva b Mohammed Siraj 10

Jason Holder c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 15

Alzarri Joseph lbw b Mohammed Siraj 4

Kemar Roach c Ishan Kishan b Mohammed Siraj 4

Jomel Warrican not out 7

Shannon Gabriel lbw b Mohammed Siraj 0

Extras: (B-4 LB-1 NB-8 W-5) 18

Total: (All out in 115.4 overs) 255

Fall of wickets: 1/71 2/117 3/157 4/178 5/208 6/229 7/233 8/244 9/255 10/255

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 23.4-6-60-5, Jaydev Unadkat 16-3-44-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 33-10-61-1, Mukesh Kumar 18-6-48-2, Ravindra Jadeja 25-10-37-2.

India 2nd Innings:

Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 37

Rohit Sharma c Joseph b Gabriel 57

Shubman Gill batting 0

Extras: (B-1 LB-1 NB-1 W-) 4

Total: (For 1 wicket in 12 overs) 98

Fall of wickets: 1/98

Bowling: Kemar Roach 2-0-22-0, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-37-0, Jason Holder 4-0-26-0, Shannon Gabriel 2-0-11-1.

