Roseau, Jul 12 (PTI) Following is the scoreboard at the end of the West Indies first innings in opening Test against India, here on Wednesday.
West Indies 1st Innings
Kraigg Brathwaite c Sharma b Ashwin 20
Tagenarine Chanderpaul b Ashwin 12
Raymon Reifer c Kishan b Thakur 2
Jeramaine Blackwood c Siraj b Jadeja 14
Alick Athanaze c Thakur b Ashwin 47
Joshua Da Silva c Kishan b Jadeja 2
Jason Holder c Thakur b Siraj 18
Alzarri Joseph c Unadkat b Ashwin 4
Rahkeem Cornwall not out 19
Kemar Roach lbw Jadeja 1
Jomel Warrican c Gill b Ashwin 1
Extras (B-2, LB-5, NB-2, W-1) 10
Total (Allout in 64.3 Overs) 150
Fall of Wickets: 1-31, 2-38, 3-47, 4-68, 5-76, 6-117, 7-124, 8-129, 9-147
Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 12-2-25-1, Jaydev Unadkat 7-2-17-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 24.3-6-60-5, Shardul Thakur 7-3-15-1, Ravindra Jadeja 14-7-26-3.
India 1st Innings
Yashasvi Jaiswal batting 40
Rohit Sharma batting 30
Extras (B-4, LB-1, W-5) 10
Total (For no loss in 23 Overs) 80
Bowling: Kemar Roach 4-1-7-0, Alzarri Joseph 5-1-25-0, Rahkeem Cornwall 4-0-17-0, Jomel Warrican 6-0-20-0, Jason Holder 4-2-6-0. PTI
