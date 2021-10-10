Gold Coast, Oct 10 (PTI) Scoreboard from the third women's T20I between India and Australia, here on Sunday.

Australia:

Alyssa Healy c Ghosh b R Singh 4

Beth Mooney

c Kaur b R Gayakwad

61

Meg Lanning hit wicket b R Gayakwad

14

Ashleigh Gardner

c Ghosh b Vastrakar

1

Ellyse Perry

c Vastrakar b Sharma

8

Tahlia McGrath

not out

44

Georgia Wareham

not out

13

Extras (LB-4)

4

Total (For 5 wickets in 20 overs)

149

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-44, 3-58, 4-73, 5-117.

Bowling: Shikha Pandey 3-1-23-0, Renuka Singh 4-0-23-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-37-2, Pooja Vastrakar 4-0-24-1, Harmanpreet Kaur 1-0-14-0, Deepti Sharma

4-0-24-1. More PTI

