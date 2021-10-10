Gold Coast, Oct 10 (PTI) Scoreboard from the third women's T20I between India and Australia, here on Sunday.
Australia:
Alyssa Healy c Ghosh b R Singh 4
Beth Mooney
c Kaur b R Gayakwad
61
Meg Lanning hit wicket b R Gayakwad
14
Ashleigh Gardner
c Ghosh b Vastrakar
1
Ellyse Perry
c Vastrakar b Sharma
8
Tahlia McGrath
not out
44
Georgia Wareham
not out
13
Extras (LB-4)
4
Total (For 5 wickets in 20 overs)
149
Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-44, 3-58, 4-73, 5-117.
Bowling: Shikha Pandey 3-1-23-0, Renuka Singh 4-0-23-1, Rajeshwari Gayakwad 4-0-37-2, Pooja Vastrakar 4-0-24-1, Harmanpreet Kaur 1-0-14-0, Deepti Sharma
4-0-24-1. More PTI
