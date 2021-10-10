The Turkish GP 2021 main race will be held later today at 05.30 pm IST at Istanbul Park. In this article, we shall bring to you the preview of the game which will talk about the live streaming details of the game. But before that let's have a look at the pole positions for the race later today. So Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz were given grid penalties. So the Mercedes racer was given a 10 grid penalty after he was found to have fitted the fourth engine. So he will start with position 11. Mick Schumacher Reacts After Qualifying for Turkish Grand Prix 2021, Thanks Team Haas For Support (Watch Video).

Carlos Sainz was also got the engine penalty and thus he will start from 20th position. Qualifier 2 brought in good news for team Haas as Mick Schumacher finished 14th and the racer could not hide his excitement. The racer took to social media and thanked the team for the support rendered to him. Valtteri Bottas will be starting first followed by Max Verstappen. Here are the results for Qualifier 2.

Results:

STARTING GRID: TURKEY 👀 After grid penalties are applied for Lewis Hamilton and Carlos Sainz, here's how the drivers will line up for Sunday's race 🚦#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/N5IEkvafDR — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2021

Timings and Schedule of Main Race:

The Turkish GP 2021 will take place on October 11, 2021, at Istanbul Park. The race will begin at 05.30 pm IST.

Type of Tyres at Turkish GP 2021:

C2 (hard, x2 sets), C3 (medium, x3 sets) and C4 (soft, x8 sets) have been allocated for the race this weekend.

Track for F1:

The official account of F1 had shared the track map on social media before the qualifiers. Check out the tweet below:

Ready for Saturday qualifying in Istanbul? 🍿 We're just over 10 mins away from Q1 ⏰ Lots of cloud above the circuit but the track has dried out a bit since FP3 👀#TurkishGP 🇹🇷 #F1 pic.twitter.com/cPcYQRJaag — Formula 1 (@F1) October 9, 2021

Live Streaming and Online Telecast Details:

Turkish Grand Prix 2021 can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. They can also tune into Hotstar VIP app to watch the game. The live updates of the game will be covered on the official handles of the F1.

