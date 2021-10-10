Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) meet in then Indian Premier League 2021 Eliminator. The winner of this contest will advance to Qualifier 2 and the loser will get eliminated from IPL 2021. RCB finished third while KKR ended on fourth spot to make it to the IPL 2021 playoffs. Meanwhile, if you are looking to take part in Dream11 RCB vs KKR fantasy contest then below you can get Dream11 team suggestions. RCB vs KKR Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need To Know About VIVO IPL 2021 Eliminator.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Eliminator, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-Keepers – Srikar Bharat (RCB) should be the wicket-keeper of your fantasy team.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Eliminator, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batsmen – Virat Kohli (RCB), Shubman Gill (KKR), AB de Villiers (RCB) and Rahul Tripathi (KKR) can be the batsmen in your team.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Eliminator, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-Rounders – Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) and Shakib Al Hasan (KKR) can be your all-rounders.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Eliminator, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers – Lockie Ferguson (KKR), Harshal Patel (RCB) and Mohammed Siraj (RCB) can be your bowlers.

RCB vs KKR, IPL 2021 Eliminator, Dream11 Team Prediction: AB de Villiers (RCB), Virat Kohli (RCB), Shubman Gill (KKR), Srikar Bharat (RCB), Rahul Tripathi (KKR), Glenn Maxwell (RCB), Venkatesh Iyer (KKR), Shakib Al Hasan (KKR), Lockie Ferguson (KKR), Harshal Patel (RCB), Mohammed Siraj (RCB).

Glenn Maxwell (RCB) can be the captain of your fantasy team whereas Lockie Ferguson (KKR) can occupy the vice-captain slot.

