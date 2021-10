Abu Dhabi, Oct 8 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Friday.

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma c Mohammad Nabi b Rashid Khan 18

Ishan Kishan c Saha b Umran Malik 84

Hardik Pandya c Roy b Holder 10

Kieron Pollard c Roy b Abhishek Sharma 13

Suryakumar Yadav c Mohammad Nabi b Holder 82

James Neesham c Mohammad Nabi b Abhishek Sharma 0

Krunal Pandya c Mohammad Nabi b Rashid Khan

9

Nathan Coulter-Nile c Mohammad Nabi b Holder 3

Piyush Chawla c Abdul Samad b Holder 0

Jasprit Bumrah not out 5

Trent Boult not out 0

Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-9) 11

Total: (For 9 wickets in 20 overs) 235

Fall of wickets: 1-80, 2-113, 3-124, 4-151, 5-151, 6-184, 7-206, 8-230, 9-230

Bowling: Mohammad Nabi 3-0-33-0, Siddarth Kaul 4-0-56-0, Jason Holder 4-0-52-4, Umran Malik 4-0-48-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-40-2, Abhishek Sharma 1-0-4-2. MORE

