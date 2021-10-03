Sharjah, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings here on Sunday.
Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings:
Virat Kohli b Henriques 25
Devdutt Padikkal c Rahul b Henriques 40
Dan Christian c Khan b Henriques 0
Glenn Maxwell c Khan b Mohammed Shami 57
AB de Villiers
run out (Khan)
23
Shahbaz Ahmed b Mohammed Shami 8
Srikar Bharat not out 0
George Garton b Mohammed Shami 0
Harshal Patel not out 1
Extras:(LB-5, W-5) 10
Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 164
Fall of wickets: 1-68, 2-68, 3-73, 4-146, 5-157, 6-163, 7-163
Bowling: Aiden Markram 1-0-5-0, Mohammed Shami
4-0-39-3, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-42-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0
-35-0, Harpreet Brar 4-0-26-0, Moises Henriques
4-0-12-3. MORE
