Sharjah, Oct 3 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings here on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore Innings:

Virat Kohli b Henriques 25

Devdutt Padikkal c Rahul b Henriques 40

Dan Christian c Khan b Henriques 0

Glenn Maxwell c Khan b Mohammed Shami 57

AB de Villiers

run out (Khan)

23

Shahbaz Ahmed b Mohammed Shami 8

Srikar Bharat not out 0

George Garton b Mohammed Shami 0

Harshal Patel not out 1

Extras:(LB-5, W-5) 10

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 164

Fall of wickets: 1-68, 2-68, 3-73, 4-146, 5-157, 6-163, 7-163

Bowling: Aiden Markram 1-0-5-0, Mohammed Shami

4-0-39-3, Arshdeep Singh 3-0-42-0, Ravi Bishnoi 4-0

-35-0, Harpreet Brar 4-0-26-0, Moises Henriques

4-0-12-3. MORE

