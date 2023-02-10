Nagpur, Feb 10 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on day two of the opening Test between India and Australia here on Friday.
Australia 1st Innings: 177 all out
Also Read | Umran Malik Visits 46th International Kolkata Book Fair, Attends Function at Dalhousie Club.
India 1st Innings: (Overnight 77/1)
Rohit Sharma batting
Also Read | What Is Formula E? All You Need to Know About the All-Electric Racing Series Ahead of Inaugural Race in India.
KL Rahul c and b T Murphy 20
Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b T Murphy 23
Cheteshwar Pujara c Boland b T Murphy 7
Virat Kohli c Alex Carey b T Murphy 12
Suryakumar Yadav b Lyon 8
Ravindra Jadeja batting 34
Extras (LB-2,NB-2) 4
Total: (for 5 wickets in 80 Overs) 226
Fall of wickets: 1-76, 2-118, 3-135, 4-151, 5-168.
Bowling: Pat Cummins 11-2-50-0, Scott Boland 14-4-23-0, Nathan Lyon 27-5-81-1, Todd Murphy 25-5-59-4, Marnus Labuschagne 3-0-11-0. PTI
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)