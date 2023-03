Chennai, Mar 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the series-deciding third ODI between India and Australia here on Wednesday.

Australia:

Travis Head c Kuldeep Yadav b Pandya 33

Mitchell Marsh b Pandya 47

Steven Smith c Rahul b Pandya 0

David Warner c Pandya b Kuldeep Yadav 23

Marnus Labuschagne c Shubman Gill b Kuldeep Yadav 28

Alex Carey b Kuldeep Yadav 38

Marcus Stoinis c Shubman Gill b Patel 25

Sean Abbott b Patel 26

Ashton Agar c Patel b Mohammed Siraj 17

Mitchell Starc c Jadeja b Mohammed Siraj 10

Adam Zampa not out 10

Extras: (LB-4, NB-1, W-7) 12

Total: (All out in 49 overs) 269

Fall of wickets: 1-68, 2-74, 3-85, 4-125, 5-138, 6-196, 7-203, 8-245, 9-247, 10-269

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 6-0-37-0, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-37-2, Axar Patel 8-0-57-2, Hardik Pandya 8-0-44-3, Ravindra Jadeja 10-0-34-0, Kuldeep Yadav 10-1-56-3. MORE

