Ahmedabad, May 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the IPL final between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans here on Monday.

Gujarat Titans:

Wriddhiman Saha c Dhoni b Chahar 54

Shubman Gill st Dhoni b Jadeja 39

B Sai Sudharsan lbw b Pathirana 96

Hardik Pandya not out 21

Rashid Khan c Gaikwad b Pathiran 0

Extras: (B-1, LB-1, W-2) 4

Total: ( For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 214

Fall of wickets: 1-67, 2-131, 3-212, 4-214

Bowling: Deepak Chahar 4-0-38-1, Tushar Deshpande 4-0-56-0, Maheesh Theekshana 4-0-36-0, Ravindra Jadeja 4-0-38-1, Matheesha Pathirana 4-0

-44-2. MORE

