New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Saturday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Virat Kohli c Ahmed b Mukesh Kumar 55

Faf du Plessis c AR Patel b Marsh 45

Glenn Maxwell c Salt b Marsh 0

Mahipal Lomror not out

54

Dinesh Karthik c Warner b Ahmed 11

Anuj Rawat not out 8

Extras: (LB-2, W-6) 8

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs) 181

Fall of wickets: 1-82, 2-82, 3-137, 4-172.

Bowling: Khaleel Ahmed 4-0-45-1, Axar Patel 3-0-17-0, Ishant Sharma 3-0-29-0, Mukesh Kumar 3-0-30-1, Mitchell Marsh 3-0-21-2, Kuldeep Yadav 4-0-37-0. (MORE)

