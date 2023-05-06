Liverpool are pushing for entry into the top four with five wins on the bounce. Jurgen Klopp’s men are 5th in the standings, 4 points off Manchester United, although they have played a game more. The Red Devils’ loss to Brighton in midweek was a major boost for Liverpool and they know they can exert further pressure on their rivals with a win this evening against Brentford at home. Injuries have played a huge role in Liverpool’s poor show this season but with all their key players back, they suddenly look a different team. Opponents Brentford are 9th and they have had a good season so far, on track to finish in the top half. Liverpool versus Brentford will be telecasted on the Star Sports network and streamed on the Hotstar app from 10:00 pm IST. Lionel Messi Apologises to Fans After Suspension By His Club PSG For ‘Unauthorised’ Trip to Saudi Arabia (Watch Video).

Coady Gakpo will play as the central striker for Liverpool with Mo Salah and Luiz Diaz on the wings. Roberto Firmino and Naby Keita are not fit while Thiago Alcantara is also ruled out due to fitness issues. Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk have looked solid in the backline and Brentford will do well to find a way past them.

Ivan Toney has been in fine form this season for the visitors while Bryan Mbeumo and Kevin Schade will be tasked with creating chances from the wings. Mathias Jensen in the midfield will join the attack with each opportunity possible while Frank Onyeka will sit back and try and protect the back four which features the mercurial Ben Mee. Their 4-3-3 formation is meant to provide the right balance between attack and defence, considering they are playing at Anfield. UEFA Publishes Action Plans For Future Cup Finals After Security Failure in the Champions League Summit Clash At Paris.

When is Liverpool vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Liverpool will host Brentford in their next match in English Premier League 2022-23 on Saturday, May 6. The game will take place at 10:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time) at Anfield, Liverpool.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Liverpool vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23 Football Match?

Star Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 in India. Fans can tune into Star Sports 3 and Star Sports Select 2 HD channels to watch the live telecast of this match.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Liverpool vs Brentford, Premier League 2022-23?

The broadcasting rights of the English Premier League 2022-23 are with Star Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of the Liverpool vs Brentford match on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website with a subscription. Liverpool and Brentford games have seen plenty of goals of late. Expect Liverpool to win this game by a 3-1 margin.

