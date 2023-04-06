Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders here on Thursday.

Kolkata Knight Riders:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Akash Deep b Sharma 57

Venkatesh Iyer b Willey 3

Mandeep Singh b Willey 0

Nitish Rana c Karthik b Bracewell 1

Rinku Singh c Karthik b Patel 46

Andre Russell c Kohli b Sharma 0

Shardul Thakur c Maxwell b Mohammed Siraj 68

Sunil Narine not out 0

Umesh Yadav not out 6

Extras: (B-4, LB-6, NB-3, W-10) 23

Total: (For 7 wickets in 20 overs) 204

Fall of Wickets: 1-26, 2-26, 3-47, 4-89, 5-89, 6-192, 7-198.

Bowling: Mohammed Siraj 4-0-44-1, David Willey 4-1-16-2, Akash Deep 2-0-30-0, Michael Bracewell 3-0-34-1, Shahbaz Ahmed 1-0-6-0, Karn Sharma 3-0-26-2, Harshal Patel 3-0-38-1. (MORE)

