Lucknow Super Giants return to their home venue as they host Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Ekana Sports City in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match number 10. This is the first away game of the season for Sunrisers Hyderabad. Meanwhile, you can scroll down for LSG vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team tips and suggestions. LSG vs SRH IPL 2023 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, H2H and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 10.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be boosted by the availability of their captain Aiden Markram who missed the first game. SRH lost that game against Rajasthan Royals and now will be hoping to register their first win of the season under their new captain. On the other hand, Lucknow Super Giants have played two games, winning one and losing the other. At home, they defeated Delhi Capitals and now will be looking to emulate the success against the visiting SRH side. LSG vs SRH, Lucknow Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2023 Clash at Ekana Cricket Stadium.

LSG vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wicket-keepers- Nicholas Pooran (SRH) can be our lone pick as wicket-keeper for LSG vs SRH fantasy team.

LSG vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Batters- In batting, KL Rahul (LSG) and Harry Brook (SRH) can be picked as batsmen in your LSG vs SRH Dream11 team.

LSG vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: All-rounders - For the LSG vs SRH match, we will go with five all-rounders- Aiden Markram (SRH), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Washington Sundar (SRH) and in-form Kyle Mayers (LSG) in our Dream11 fantasy team.

LSG vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction: Bowlers - Umran Malik (SRH), Mark Wood (LSG) and Adil Rashid (SRH) can be the bowlers in your LSG vs SRH Dream11 fantasy team.

LSG vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction:

Nicholas Pooran (SRH), KL Rahul (LSG), Harry Brook (SRH), Aiden Markram (SRH), Marcus Stoinis (LSG), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Washington Sundar (SRH), Kyle Mayers (LSG), Umran Malik (SRH), Mark Wood (LSG) and Adil Rashid (SRH).

Kyle Mayers (LSG) could be named the captain of your Dream11 Fantasy Team LSG vs SRH, whereas Mark Wood (LSG) could be selected as the vice-captain.

