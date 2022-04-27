Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.

Sunrisers Hyderabad:

Abhishek Sharma b Alzarri Joseph 65

Kane Williamson b Shami 5

Rahul Tripathi lbw b Shami 16

Aiden Markram c Miller b Yash Dayal 56

Nicholas Pooran c Shubman Gill b Shami 3

Washington Sundar run out 3

Shashank Singh not out 25

Marco Jansen not out 8

Extras: (W-14) 14

Total: 195/6 in 20 overs

Fall of wickets: 26-1, 44-2, 140-3, 147-4, 161-5, 162-6

Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-39-3, Yash Dayal 4-0-24-1, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-35-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-45-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-52-0. More

