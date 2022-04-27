Mumbai, Apr 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of the Indian Premier League match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans here on Wednesday.
Sunrisers Hyderabad:
Abhishek Sharma b Alzarri Joseph 65
Kane Williamson b Shami 5
Rahul Tripathi lbw b Shami 16
Aiden Markram c Miller b Yash Dayal 56
Nicholas Pooran c Shubman Gill b Shami 3
Washington Sundar run out 3
Shashank Singh not out 25
Marco Jansen not out 8
Extras: (W-14) 14
Total: 195/6 in 20 overs
Fall of wickets: 26-1, 44-2, 140-3, 147-4, 161-5, 162-6
Bowling: Mohammed Shami 4-0-39-3, Yash Dayal 4-0-24-1, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-35-1, Rashid Khan 4-0-45-0, Lockie Ferguson 4-0-52-0. More
