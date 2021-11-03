Dubai, Nov 3 (PTI) Scotland won the toss and elected to bowl against New Zealand in their T20 World Cup Group 2 Super 12 clash here on Wednesday.

Scotland have made a couple of changes with skipper Kyle Coetzer and Alasdair Evans coming in place of Josh Davey and Craig Wallace.

New Zealand are playing with the same XI that defeated India on Sunday.

Teams:

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway (w), James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult.

Scotland: George Munsey, Kyle Coetzer (c), Matthew Cross (w), Richie Berrington, Calum MacLeod, Michael Leask, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Alasdair Evans, Bradley Wheal.

