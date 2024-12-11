Mumbai, December 11: A four-wicket haul from Jayden Seales and a blitz half-century from opener Brandon King helped West Indies clinch a seven-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second ODI match at Warner Park in Basseterre on Tuesday night. With this win, West Indies has taken a 2-0 lead in the three-match series against Bangladesh. Chasing a total of 228, King and Evin Lewis helped the Caribbeans seal the three-match series with one game still left in hand. West Indies Pacer Alzarri Joseph Fined for Breaching ICC Code of Conduct During 1st ODI Against Bangladesh.

After winning the toss, West Indies opted to bowl first against Bangladesh. Shai Hope's decision didn't let the Caribbeans down as the Windies' bowling attack managed to bag early wickets and put pressure on the visitors. Tanzid Hasan (46 runs from 33 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) was the only Bangladesh batter who managed to score runs in the top order. Hasan played at a strike rate of 139.39 and added a few crucial runs on the board.

In the middle order, Mahmudullah (62 runs from 92 balls, 2 fours and 4 sixes) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (45 runs from 62 balls, 4 fours and 2 sixes) cruised Bangladesh to a total of 227 runs with five overs left. Bangladesh batters had to bow down in front of Jayden Seales's four-wicket haul.

The Caribbean dominated the first inning with his fiery spell. Gudakesh Motie also bagged two wickets in his 10-over spell. Marquino Mindley, Romario Shepherd, Justin Greaves and Roston Chase took one wicket each in their respective spells. WI vs BAN 1st ODI 2024: Sherfane Rutherford Maiden ODI Century Guides West Indies to Five-Wicket Win Over Bangladesh.

During the run chase, Brandon King (82 runs from 76 balls, 8 fours and 3 sixes) and Evin Lewis (49 runs from 62 balls, 2 fours and 4 sixes) opened for the Caribbeans and cemented a 109-run partnership which made the job easy for the hosts.

Rishad Hossain made the first breakthrough in the second inning as he removed Lewis from the crease. However, it didn't affect the hosts as Keacy Carty (45 runs from 47 balls, 7 fours) made a 66-run partnership after the first dismissal. In the 29th over, Nahid Rana got rid of the dangerous King, but it was too late since the damage was already done.

The brilliant performance of the Windies top order helped them to clinch the series. In the end, skipper Shai Hope (17 runs from 21 balls, 1 four and 1 six) and Sherfane Rutherford (24 runs from 15 balls, 1 four and 2 sixes) stayed unbeaten on the crease and added the winning runs on the board and helped the hosts clinch a seven-wicket victory with 79 balls remaining. WI vs BAN 2nd Test 2024: Taijul Islam Guides Bangladesh to Historic 101-Run Win Over West Indies.

Bangladesh displayed a sloppy performance in the second inning. the bowlers failed to put up a show in the game. Nahid Rana, Rishad Hossain and Afif Hossain were the only wicket-takers for the tourists. Jayden Seales was named the Player of the Match on Tuesday night.

Brief score: Bangladesh 227 (Mahmudullah 62, Tanzid Hasan 46; Jayden Seales 4/22) vs West Indies 230/3 (Brandon King 82, Evin Lewis 49; Afif Hossain 1/12).

