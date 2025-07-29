New Delhi [India], July 29 (ANI): The stage is set for a grand opening as the second edition of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) kicks off on August 2 at New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium.

The inaugural edition began with a vibrant musical concert -- a lively mix of sport and song that instantly captured everyone's attention and set a fresh template for opening ceremonies at various cricket leagues, as per a press release from DPL.

Promising a night of glamour, music, and high-octane energy, the opening ceremony will dazzle fans with spectacular performances by Punjabi pop sensation Sunanda Sharma, chart-topping rapper Raftaar, lyrical powerhouse KRSNA, and the electrifying hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut.

As cricket meets culture under the lights of Delhi, the DPL is all set to begin its new season with a celebration befitting the capital's spirit--bold, vibrant, and unforgettable.

Speaking on the occasion, Rohan Jaitley, President, Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), said, as quoted by DPL press release, "We are thrilled to launch the second edition of the Delhi Premier League, ushering in a new chapter of excitement, opportunity, and high-quality cricket. This season marks a fresh beginning--not just for the teams and players, but also for fans across the city and beyond. With renewed energy, emerging talent, and a deeper commitment to promoting both men's and women's cricket, the DPL promises to deliver a bigger, bolder, and more engaging experience for everyone involved."

The opening clash of DPL 2025 will set the tone for a thrilling season as South Delhi Superstarz take on the defending champions, East Delhi Riders, in what promises to be a blockbuster curtain-raiser. All eyes will be on star performers like Navdeep Saini, Anuj Rawat, Ayush Badoni and Digvesh Rathi.

The men's final will be held on August 31, 2025, with September 1, 2025, reserved as a backup day in case of weather disruptions. The women's competition will be held from August 17 to August 24, 2025, showcasing a week of exciting and competitive cricket. This season will feature eight men's teams and four women's teams, with a strong emphasis on competitive balance, emerging talent, and fan engagement. (ANI)

