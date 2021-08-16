London, Aug 16 (PTI) India set England 272 to win the second Test after declaring their second innings at 298 for 8 on the fifth and final day here on Monday.

Mohammed Shami (56) and Jasprit Bumrah (34) shared an unbeaten 89 run partnership to bring India back in the game after after Rishabh Pant's (22) early dismissal.

Also Read | Twitterati React to Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami's Batting Performance on Final Day of IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2021 at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

At lunch, India were at 286 for 8.

It was Shami's second Test fifty and India's highest ninth wicket stand in a Test in England.

Also Read | Gerard Pique Reveals Senior Players are Taking Pay Cuts to Help Barcelona Get Through Financial Crisis.

England will have to score the runs in 59.3 overs.

Brief scores:

India: 364 all out and 298/8 in 109.3 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 45, Ajinkya Rahane 61, Mohammad Shami 56 not out; Mark Wood 3/51)

England 1st innings: 391 all out. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)