Mumbai, Feb 11 (PTI) Seher Atwal overcame a double bogey on the back-nine to maintain her dominance with a second-round one-under 69 in the third leg of the Hero Women's Pro Golf Tournament at the Bombay Presidency Club on Thursday.

Seher, who shot a superb five-under 65 on the first day, is three shots clear of her nearest rivals -- amateur Avani Prashanth (70) and the experienced Amandeep Drall (71).

Seher was six-under 134 for 36 holes while Avani and Amandeep were 3-under 137.

Hitaashee Bakshi added a 71 to her first round 66 and at 139 was fourth, while Rhea Purvi Sarvanan carded four-under 66 to rise from overnight T-16 to T-5th at even-par 140 with Vani Kapoor (68-72) and Jahanvi Bakshi (66-74).

The tournament is also turning out to be a feast for hole-in-ones as amateur Nishna Patel became the third player to get an ace in the official rounds.

She did so on the par-three 13th, while Dugra Nittur and Lakhmehar Pardesi had done so on the 10th on the first day. In the practice round, Ridhima Dilawari had also landed an ace.

Nishna Patel (72-69) moved into the Top-10 and was Tied-8th with fellow amateur Nayanika Sanga (69-72) while Khushi Khanijau (70-72) was 10th.

Pranavi Urs hurt her wrist and withdrew along with Neha Tripathi, who was unwell on the first day.

Among some well-known names, Ridhima (72-72) was T-12 and Diksha Dagar (77-72) was 19th.

Seher, who is related to Indian golf legend Arjun Atwal and spent four years on the college team at Rollins in the US, continued her solid play.

She had two birdies against one bogey on the front nine.

She got to two-under with a birdie on the 10th, but was derailed by a double bogey on Par-four 12th.

A birdie on the 16th helped her stay under par for the day. PTI

