Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], January 6 (ANI): SG Pipers have announced a starting XI featuring nine Indian players, the maximum allowed under league regulations for the match against Shrachi Bengal Tigers on January 6. This highlights the team's philosophy built on trust, shared responsibility, and belief in every member of the squad, according to a release.

The decision is guided not by nationality or numbers, but by confidence in preparation and readiness for performance. Ensuring all players operate within a system built on accountability and a shared purpose.

Also Read | Pratika Rawal Flags Fake Account on X Amid ‘Grok Bikini Prompt’ Trend.

A standout aspect of this approach is team captain Navneet's involvement in the auction process. This demonstrates a leadership model where players are active participants in shaping the team's direction. Off the field, the franchise has embraced progressive thinking under the guidance of Sofie Gierts, the league's only female head coach.

Explaining the vision behind this, head coach Sofie said, "I have played against the Indian Women's team and have always marvelled at their skills. When SG Pipers approached me in May 2025, I jumped at the chance to coach. Spending time with Navneet, Helen Mary, and the rest of the Indian girls, I've been amazed by their talent and fearlessness, which shines through in every game. This is the Hockey India League, and we overseas staff are rolling substitutes, if I can borrow a hockey term. These Indian players will take Indian hockey forward, and I'm thrilled to start this game with nine Indian players. I wanted all eleven, but we must respect regulations. I have full faith in this team and thank SG Pipers management for constantly empowering our players. Helen, Navneet, and I were also part of the auction process, and we have an all-female bench," as quoted from a release.

Also Read | TATA Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 Updates.

Team captain Navneet Kaur said, "Today is a special day for SG Pipers as we start with nine Indian players, something that has never happened in the history of the Hockey India League. I felt it was important to give our Indian players the platform and exposure they deserve. This league is for Indian players, and they should have the chance to perform and show that they are not just supporting overseas talent. The girls are excited and ready to prove themselves on the field. At SG Pipers, we have always focused on advancing women's hockey, both through strong coaching and leadership. I am proud to be part of a team that is helping Indian women's hockey move forward and confident that our players will rise to the occasion."

"Sofie has been an inspirational leader for the Pipers, and I wasn't surprised when she asked if we could field the maximum number of Indian players for the game. We made a conscious decision to appoint a female head coach for this season's HIL, and the results have vindicated our choice. We believe Indian women's hockey is poised for liftoff and are thrilled to see the immense progress made by our U21 stars Jyoti Singh, Ishika, Shiliema Chanu, Manisha, and, of course, Sunelita Toppo. The leadership of our Captain Navneet Kaur and her India teammate Udita has been crucial to the team's growth this season. We also call on Hockey India to modify regulations from next season to allow teams the opportunity to field 11 Indian players if they so desire," added Digvijay Singh Deo, Vice President, SGSE

In four matches, the team has picked up three impressive wins, showing both consistency and resilience as the tournament has progressed. With 10 points on the board, SG Pipers now sit proudly at the top of the points table, becoming the first team to book their place in the finals and underlining the strength of their collective effort.

This success has been backed by the vision and support of SGSE's leadership. Under Chairman and Managing Director Sanjay Gupta, CEO Mahesh Bhupathi, and Director of Hockey PR Sreejesh, SG Pipers have focused on creating strong systems, defined roles, and a professional culture. Their commitment to empowering players and advancing women's sports in India has fostered an environment where talent can thrive, helping the team perform at its best both on and off the field.

Starting XI:

GK - Bansari Solanki

Defenders - Sumar Devi Thoudam, Manisha, Udita Duhan

Midfielders - Sunelita Toppo, Ishika, Kaitlin Nobbs, Khaidem, Shilema Chanu

Forwards - Sharmila Devi, Navneet Kaur (Captain), Teresa Vian Ache. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)