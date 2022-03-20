New Delhi, Mar 20 (PTI) Incumbent Shaji Prabhakaran was on Sunday re-elected as the president of Football Delhi for his second term in the elections held after the association's Annual General Meeting here.

Liaqat Ali was elected as the treasurer.

Also Read | Two New IPL Teams: Meet New Franchises Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants Ahead of 2022 Edition.

Six vice-presidents -- Bhagwan Singh Negi, Rizwan Ul Haq, Jagdish Chander Malhotra, N K Bhatia, Sharafatullah, Sqd Ldr S K Singh -- were also elected.

Anand Dabas, Har Gopal and Abha Jain were made convenors.

Also Read | ICC Match Referee Javagal Srinath Rates Bengaluru Pitch for India vs Sri Lanka Second Test As 'Below Average'.

The 10 elected executive members are Ram Singh, Sunil Dutt, Nagendra Singh, Bhupendra Adhikari, Bijendra Kumar, Dhanvir Singh Rawat, Mohd Naeem, Jai Kishore, Syed Jamal Nasir and Sayema Ahmed.

The two women candidates -- Abha Jain (Convener) and Sayema Ahmed (Executive Member) -- were elected unopposed.

As many as 86 members attended the AGM.

All India Football Federation observer BMR Mehta supervised the elections.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)