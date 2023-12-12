New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Bangladesh's experienced all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan is willing to let go of the opportunities for franchise cricket with hopes of extending his international career.

Shakib, 36, is currently recovering from a finger injury which he picked up in last month's ODI World Cup. The veteran all-rounder leads the chart in all-rounder rankings for the T20I as well as the ODI format.

He is aiming to make his on-field return in Bangladesh's domestic T20 tournament next month and is also eyeing a spot in the T20 World Cup squad.

The southpaw's prowess and importance in the team is reflected by his consistent performance for the Tigers, no other Bangladesh player has scored more runs in the T20I. He is also one of the first names that pops up for red-ball cricket.

As he continues to walk in the twilight of his career, Shakib is ready to forgo franchise cricket and play in domestic white ball cricket tournaments to ensure that he gets the opportunity to represent his country.

"I did not give my name in IPL so a window will be opened, when my manager gave my name in PSL I told him to withdraw it and my name is not there in PSL so my plan is to give all this time to national team because I will sacrifice the franchise tournament that I used to play," Shakib said as quoted from ICC.

"I am playing in three formats and hope that I can continue that but no one knows about (the) future and what is in store but till now I have the desire to play cricket for a long time," Shakib added.

Bangladesh recently played out a 1-1 draw with New Zealand in the two-match Test series. They will once again engage with the Kiwis in a three-match ODI series which is slated to begin on December 17 in Dunedin.

Shakib was in contention to feature in the squad but he was advised to skip the tour and focus on his recovery.

"I was hoping that I will be going to New Zealand for the ODI and T20I series as now the team is departing for the tour and I was planning in that way because I felt I will be ok by four weeks. But I consulted a doctor two days back and he asked me to wait as I will need another two weeks and later start the rehabilitation," Shakib said.

"It is taking more time than expected as it will need six weeks and the next option is that after doing the rehabilitation and gaining fitness I don't see any other way before BPL and there is election and so I will be busy so I will return to competitive cricket through BPL and can play from the start of BPL by getting full fitness," Shakib added. (ANI)

