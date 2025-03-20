Dhaka, Mar 20: Former Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan has been cleared of a suspect bowling action, and now he will be able to resume his left-arm spin.

Shakib will now be able to bowl in ODIs and leagues around the world, where he plies his trade after retiring from Tests and T20s. Bangladesh’s Veteran All-Rounder Mahmudullah Riyad Retires From International Cricket.

"The news is right (clearing the bowling test) and I am cleared to bowl again," Shakib told Cricbuzz.

However, Shakib did not mention where did he took the third reassessment of his action.

The veteran all-rounder's last competitive outing was against India in the second Test at Kanpur in October 2024.

But last December, Shakib was suspended from bowling after his action was found illegal in an English County game for Surrey. The County match took place in September last year, but the result of the independent testing at the Loughborough University was revealed in December.

Later, the 37-year-old underwent a second independent test in Chennai in January, but could not get his action cleared.

Hence, he was not picked in Bangladesh's squad for the ICC Champions Trophy, which he earmarked as his final outing in international cricket. Mushfiqur Rahim Retires From ODIs: Star Bangladesh Wicketkeeper-Batter Hangs Up Boots From 50-Over Format Following ICC Champions Trophy 2025.

Bangladesh's next ODI assignment is an away series against Sri Lanka, and Shakib could feature in that, as he is not part of either Indian Premier League or the Pakistan Super League.

The all-rounder had participated in last year's IPL auction and in the PSL draft in January but could not find any takers.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)