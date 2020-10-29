Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan), Oct 29 (PTI) India's Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna's campaign at the Astana Open ended following losses in the quarter-finals and Round of 16 respectively here on Thursday.

Sharan and his British partner Luke Bambridge lost 3-6, 5-7 to Australian Open runners-up Max Purcell and Luke Saville.

Sharan and Bambridge, who had a set point in the second set, gained 45 ATP points and USD 3230 for their effort.

Bopanna and his Danish Partner Frederick Nielsen went down to Marcelo Arevalo of Uruguay and Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Arevalo and Brkic prevailed 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 10-5 in a hard-fought match.

Bopanna and his partner got richer by USD 2650 but no points. PTI

