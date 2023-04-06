Kolkata, Apr 6 (PTI) Kolkata Knight Riders made a competitive 204 for 7 in their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bangalore here on Thursday.

Shardul Thakur (68 off 29 balls) and opener Rahmanullah Gurbaz (57 off 44 balls) cracked fine half-centuries while Rinku Singh scored a 33-ball 46 as KKR made a fine recovery from 89 for five.

Also Read | LSG vs SRH, Dream11 Team Prediction IPL 2023: Tips to Pick Best Fantasy Playing XI for Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Indian Premier League Season 16 Match 10.

For Royal Challengers Bangalore, left-arm pace bowler David Willey and leg-spinner Karn Sharma took two wickets each.

Also Read | Rahmanullah Gurbaz Quick Facts: Here’s All You Need to Know About 21-Year-Old KKR Opening Batsman.

Brief scores: Kolkata Knight Riders 204 for 7 in 20 overs (Rahmanullah Gurbaz 57, Shardul Thakur 68, Rinku Singh 46; David Willey 2/16, Karn Sharma 2/26) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)