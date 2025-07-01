Calgary, Jul 1 (PTI) Indian shuttler Ira Sharma entered the women's singles main draw but it was curtains for Chirag Sen in men's singles qualifiers at the USD 240,000 Canada Open Super 300 tournament here on Tuesday.

Sharma beat Miranda Wilson of Germany 21-9 21-13 in the women's singles qualifiers at the Markham Pan Am Centre here.

She will now face Bulgaria's Kaloyana Nalbantova in the main draw.

However, Chirag, who won the national championships in 2023, lost 14-21 10-21 to Malaysia's Eogene Ewe in the qualifiers.

In women's singles main draw, Shriyanshi Valishetty and Tanya Hemanth will represent the country.

Star shuttler Kidambi Srikanth, US Open winner Ayush Shetty, Priyanshu Rajawat and S Sankar Subramanian are in fray in men's singles main draw.

