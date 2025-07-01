FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: German side Borussia Dortmund will face Mexican club Monterrey in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup this evening. Dortmund finished top of Group F ahead of Brazilian giants Fluminense, which showcased their quality. They had a very ordinary last season and a good run in the World Cup will give them confidence ahead of the upcoming campaign. Opponents Monterrey on the other hand came in second in their group and knocking out River Plate in the process. They are a side that likes to dig their heels deep and battle hard. Phil Foden Reaches 100 Career Goals For Man City, Achieves Feat During Manchester City vs Al-Hilal FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match.

Julian Brandt suffered from a broken wrist against Fluminense, but he is expected to play a part in this game for Dortmund. Karim Adeyemi and Jobe Bellingham will be key playmakers for the team with Serhou Guirassy being the focal point in attack. Marcel Sabitzer will push forward from midfield to make the numbers in the final third with Felix Nmecha shielding the backline.

Sergio Ramos has been a force to reckon with for Monterrey in defence and his presence will certainly aid the side. Jorge Rodriguez is available for selection again after serving his suspension. Germán Berterame scored twice against the Urawa Reds and he will be raring to take field in the final third, partnering Alfonso Alvarado in attack. Jesús Manuel Corona will be the playmaker behind the duo.

Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Match Details

Match Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey Date Wednesday, July 2 Time 06:30 AM (IST) Venue Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia Live Streaming, Telecast Details DAZN mobile app and website (Live Streaming)

When is Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match? Check Time, Date and Venue

Borussia Dortmund will look to make deep run in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 as they take on Monterrey in the Round of 16 clash on Wednesday, July 2. The Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup 2025 match is set to be hosted at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia. The Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey FIFA Club World Cup 2025 round of 16 clash is scheduled begin at 06:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). For live telecast and streaming details, scroll down. FIFA Club World Cup 2025: German Cano Scores As Fluminense Eliminate Inter Milan 2–0 To Reach Quarterfinals (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India due to the absence of an official broadcast partner in the country. Fans in India, hence, will not be able to watch Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey live telecast on any TV channel. For Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey online viewing options, read below.

Where to Get Live Streaming of Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey, FIFA Club World Cup 2025 Football Match?

DAZN is the official streaming partner of the FIFA Club World Cup 2025 in India. Fans in India will be able to watch the Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey live streaming on the DAZN app and website. It will be keenly contested match with Dortmund securing a 2-1 victory.

