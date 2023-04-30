Incheon, Apr 30 (PTI) Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma ended his Korea Championships campaign at tied 52nd place with his best round of 3-under 69 here on Sunday.

Sharma finished with even par 288 even as Spaniard Pablo Larrazabal played a brilliant back nine to win his eighth title on the DP World Tour.

Sharma's final round included five birdies against two bogeys, but a double bogey on each of the first three days and a 78 in tough conditions on the third day meant he finished way down.

As the DP World Tour season shifts to Europe from next week, Sharma and his compatriot Manu Gandas, who missed the cut, will get to Rome for the DS Automobile Italian Championships at Marco Simone Golf Club, which later in the year will host the 2023 Ryder Cup.

Larrazabal won the title by two shots after producing a back-nine birdie blitz to see off a high-quality chasing pack.

A tight battle unfolded at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea on Sunday afternoon, with Larrazabal finding himself in a five-way share of the lead on nine under when he reached the turn following two front-nine birdies.

The Spaniard slipped from the summit after dropping his first shot of the round at the tenth but roared back, making four birdies in the next five holes to open up a three-shot lead.

He then safely parred his way home to complete a closing 67, to finish the tournament on 12 under par and claim an eighth DP World Tour title just a couple of weeks before his 40th birthday.

Dane Marcus Helligkilde signed for a fourth-round 68 to finish in solo second on 10-under, one clear of home favourite Park Sanghyun, Spain's Jorge Campillo, Dutchman Joost Luiten and Scotland's Scott Jamieson.

